Who's Afraid of the Weeping Willow?
Steyn's Serenade Radio Songs of the Week

by Ann Ronell
produced by Brian Savin

ImageProgramming note: Mark will be back later today, Sunday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome.

~On May 6th 2017 The Mark Steyn Club slipped quietly onto the Internet, and, unlike many of the noisier online launches of the era, we're still here eight years later. So we're marking our birthday with special editions of The Mark Steyn Show, plus a selection of music from Tales for Our Time, and of course a birthday Song of the Week.

We are glad that the last - one of our longest-running features at SteynOnline - remains one of our most popular. As Jeff Holland, a First Hour-and-a-Half Founding Member from Down Under, now beginning his ninth year with the Steyn Club, puts it:

Song of the Week segments are next level brilliant - the Begin the Beguine and Lullaby of Broadway pieces are superb for their seamless production values and impeccably researched bios of so many who put together the songs of the era. In the hands of Mark and his team who present a song and its history, a song that perhaps was just a song becomes special once one is introduced to the alchemy of its creation - and that is due to how the production of these segments carry a listener like me through the story of the song - Mark's artistry as a presenter drives the momentum of these segments with superb editing and flow - and gives me total pleasure as a listener.

So, for those who missed today's Serenade Radio edition of our Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Today's episode celebrates an old friend of our host, the late Ann Ronell, who tells Mark about her two biggest hits - "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" (the first entry in the Disney Songbook) and the magnificent "Willow, Weep for Me". Along the way, we'll hear performers you'd expect to hear from Steyn (Frank Sinatra) and a few you don't (LL Cool J).

This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave comments over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York)

5.30am Monday London (2.30pm Sydney)

9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

