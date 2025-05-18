Programming note: Mark will be back later today, Sunday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome.

Song of the Week segments are next level brilliant - the Begin the Beguine and Lullaby of Broadway pieces are superb for their seamless production values and impeccably researched bios of so many who put together the songs of the era. In the hands of Mark and his team who present a song and its history, a song that perhaps was just a song becomes special once one is introduced to the alchemy of its creation - and that is due to how the production of these segments carry a listener like me through the story of the song - Mark's artistry as a presenter drives the momentum of these segments with superb editing and flow - and gives me total pleasure as a listener.

So, for those who missed today's Serenade Radio edition of our Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Today's episode celebrates an old friend of our host, the late Ann Ronell, who tells Mark about her two biggest hits - "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" (the first entry in the Disney Songbook) and the magnificent "Willow, Weep for Me". Along the way, we'll hear performers you'd expect to hear from Steyn (Frank Sinatra) and a few you don't (LL Cool J).

