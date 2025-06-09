Who We Are, Here and There

Programming note: Mark gives a rare interview to his similarly defenestrated GB News comrade and Steyn Cruisemate Dan Wootton. You can find his interview with your favourite "niche Canadian" over at Dan's Substack.

~As I was saying just the other day:

In the end, it's all demography.

Or as I put it twenty sodding years ago in the opening chapter of my boffo demographic bestseller, America Alone:

When history comes a-calling, it starts with the most basic question of all: Knock-knock. Who's there?

Another line from a few pages on:

Stick a pin almost anywhere in the map, near or far: The 'who' is the best indicator of the what-where-when-why.

That's the point to remember as you watch the "National Guard" of the so-called global hyperpower try to re-establish its sovereignty in Paramount, California. When I wrote the above at the dawn of the century, the city was 72 per cent Hispanic. Now it is 82.3 per cent. Over 36 per cent of the population is foreign-born.

Which is not normal, outside of conquest or colonisation.

As Democrats are wont to say when one proposes deporting an MS-13 rapist, "That's not who we are." Which at least appears to acknowledge that "who we are" is a topic of some consequence.

Most of the bigshots of America's largely useless "conservative movement" have spent the intervening two decades arguing that Hispanics are "natural conservatives". As I said a mere thirteen years ago:

Only 27 percent of Hispanics voted for Romney. But all that could change if the GOP were to sign on to support some means of legalizing the presence of the 12-20 million fine upstanding members of the Undocumented-American community who are allegedly 'social conservatives' and thus natural Republican voters. Once we pass amnesty, argues Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform, 'future immigrants will be more open to the Republican Party because, unlike many immigrants who are already here, they won't have been harmed or insulted by Republican politicians.' So, if I follow correctly, instead of getting 27 percent of the 10 percent Hispanic vote, Republicans will get, oh, 38 percent of the 25 percent Hispanic vote, and sweep to victory.

So how's that going on the streets of California?

Anti-ICE rioters poured fuel on a car engine during Saturday's riots in Los Angeles, then lit a match which almost blew all of them up. These imbeciles are Garvin Newsom's base. pic.twitter.com/Yepe2Xhm63 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 8, 2025

But, while one side is torching your SUV, the other is at its laptop making cutesy memes:

LOL!!! LMFAO!!!!! Waving a Mexican flag in California doesn't mean you want to go back and live in Mexico: it's what conquering armies do. They don't need to move back to Mexico because they've brought Mexico to your parked car: Boyz in your hood. They've annexed one of the most famous jurisdictions on the planet - as, in the third century (this was in the remote pre-meme era), the barbarian hordes did. The Goths and Vandals didn't need to go back to their tribal lands in the east because they'd taken the Roman west with its more agreeable infrastructure and whatnot. Get the picture? Me again thirteen years ago:

None of us can know the future. It may be that Charles Krauthammer is correct that Hispanics are natural Republicans merely pining for amnesty, a Hallmark Cinco de Mayo card and a mariachi band at the inaugural ball. Or it may be that, in defiance of Dr Krauthammer, Grover Norquist and Little Mary Sunshine, demographics is destiny and, absent assimilationist incentives this country no longer imposes, a Latin-American population will wind up living in a Latin-American society.

All the rest is wanker sophistry. They wave the Mexican flag because your flag means nothing to them, your anthem means nothing to them, your constitution means nothing to them. They don't need any of it, because they're already here.

To be sure, there are many Americans who reckon that the other half of "the free world" is facing an even more dismal future. But debating whether a violent gang-ridden Latin-American favela is marginally more convivial than just another backward cookie-cutter Krappistan is, per Dr Johnson, arguing the precedence of a louse and a flea. In London, the Telegraph has just reported that native Britons will become a minority in their own islands by 2063.

I would wager that it will, in fact, occur before that. But all western Europe is facing the same prospect - France, Germany, Sweden, Austria - and quibbling about whether it shows up in 2052 or can be put off till 2076 is a waste of time. In Leicester as in Los Angeles, the hour is late, and what's needed is urgency and purpose.

To emphasise again, the self-extinction of your native peoples is unprecedented outside war, famine or plague. But it is happening at such a rate that analysts are now putting the date on their planners.

In response, voters of the United Kingdom seem inclined to bet their future on Nigel Farage's Reform party. So here is Reform's second most powerful person, depending on whether or not Zia Yusuf has at the time of writing re-quit or re-re-joined (I can't be bothered consulting the Yusuf 24/7 Big Queeny Hufftracker). So here is Richard Tice being interviewed by Steven Edginton (whom the GB News wallahs, very typically, misspell as Edington). Does this sound like a guy who's serious about saving your country?

I do not know Richard Tice. I have encountered him just the once - one evening, after The Mark Steyn Show, walking across Lambeth Bridge from the Albert Embankment to the Palace of Westminster with a trio of producers. He was strolling in the opposite direction and, as we passed in the night, he said, "Hi, Mark. Richard Tice."

And that is the full extent of our acquaintanceship. Were it to recur on some or other Thames river crossing, I would have to fight very strongly, enfeebled as I am by multiple heart attacks, the urge to take the proffered hand and hurl him over the rail into the icy waters. Yes, yes, I know Reform's head honchos like to report the near-septuagenarian Rupert Lowe to the coppers for supposedly threatening to beat them up, but honestly, what are we to make of a chap who treats the demographic eclipse of his own people with such breezy insouciance?

Asked to respond to the Anglo-Celts' looming date with destiny, he says, "2063 is a long way off."

Er, no, not really. It's the equivalent of 1987 to now: that's Whitney Houston to now, Lethal Weapon to now, "The Simpsons" to now... So it's not like having to contemplate the Fall of Byzantium from the Age of the Antonines.

But enough about existential threats to the nation, says Tice, let's talk about me: "I'll be long gone, put it like that."

Not necessarily, not if you can steer clear of NHS hospitals. But, even if he were a centenarian riddled with monkeypox, who talks like that in a healthy society? Why build a mediaeval cathedral? Why plant a tree? Why have children? Any functioning polity is a compact between past, present and future. In the contemporary west, that compact is so thoroughly broken Tice can no longer comprehend it.

So, dogged as he is, his admirable interviewer cannot rouse the Deputy Leader of Reform UK to take any interest in the matter of whether there'll still be anything recognisable as the UK for him to reform. Multiple times, Tice lapses into autopilot blather:

Let's ask the question, have a debate. Where do we get to? Who knows?

Is that a quote from Constantine XI circa 1449? The only passion from Tice is when he sneers at his host, "You're obsessed with this stuff, okay?"

Yeah, maybe - because he's less than half your age, and your generation has condemned him to live in a post-British craphole. Native Britons will be a minority in the British Isles by the time he's Tice's age - which rolls around sooner than you think. And, for those clinging to "values", there will be no "English values" that survive in a post-English England - or Irish values in a post-Irish Ireland.

"Let's see what happens," says Tice again. If the dispossession of the Anglo-Celtic peoples' homeland is just one of those let's-see-what-happens things, then what's the point of politics?

Oh, that's an easy one:

"At the end of the day, what we should be focusing on is getting our own people back into work, training up our own people ...that's the issue, and on we go."

Britain and America and the rest of "the west" are sliding off the cliff because Tice's solution - "Let's have a discussion" and "see where we are" - is the one thing you're not allowed to do. "Prevent" was set up by the UK Government in 2005, to prevent so-called "radicalisation" after "British" jihadists blew up the London Tube. Twenty years on, it has evolved somewhat:

Concern over mass migration is terrorist ideology, says Prevent

Got that? If you think "mass migration" is an issue, the Government marks you down as a supporter of an "extreme right-wing terrorist ideology".

Treating your citizenry as terrorists would appear to be incentivising terrorism, wouldn't it? After all, if they're going to treat you like the IRA, you might as well be the IRA.

But, if politics cannot include the subject of the demographic eclipse of a nation's people, then it's time to do move on from politics, as "Prevent" seems to be planning for - and to proceed, in America as in Europe, to the next stage.

Alternatively: good luck with that "sensible debate".

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a Tale for Our Time by Rudyard Kipling.

Saturday brought a Georges Bizet/Nancy Sinatra edition of my weekend music show, while Rick McGinnis's movie date offered Yves Montand in The Wages of Fear. On Sunday Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated a Malagasy blockbuster, and our marquee presentation was a brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show on the evolving narrative on the victims of the Covid vaccines.

If you were too busy this weekend staging a mostly peaceful protest, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.