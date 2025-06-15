A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 8-14

Mark pictured here with Kelly Hatfield aka @DizzyRetro who lost her father to the covid vaccine.

Happy Father's Day to all our readers around the world. At SteynOnline, Mark has a special audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show with a few Father's Day moments down the years from the various iterations of our show, featuring poems, songs and reminiscences on the theme, by everybody from Dame Vera Lynn to a neighbour of Mark's in New Hampshire.

Sadly, some fathers are not with us today:

This Father's Day, I remember my dad — taken too soon because of the COVID-19 vaccine. He trusted what he was told, and paid the ultimate price. He died afraid and alone. I carry his memory in every fight for justice and truth.

Love you always, Dad. 💔 #FathersDay #VaccineInjury https://t.co/lApJelj5nQ — Dizzy Retro (@DizzyRetro) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline.

~ In this audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark told the story of a song that's a blast of pure joy, but emerged from an unlikely corner of history: "Ain't Misbehaving'".

~ At the start of the week, Mark surveyed the New West and the realities of demography in California and beyond. He also took a look back on the pilot programme for civilisational suicide in this topical take.

~ Later, we provided an update on Mann vs Steyn as Michael E. Mann attempted to Mannsplain his way out of well-deserved sanctions for presenting false evidence to the jury in the DC Superior Court.

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from club members around the planet in his live Clubland Q&A. If you missed it, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from "far right" fainthearts to Mike Johnson's travel plans.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with Laura's excellent round-up of links plus some heartwarming stories in the Human Grace section.

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark had some notes on a new war at the start of the weekend.

Later, Mark shared a brand-new Tale for Our Time: "Knock" - a short story from 1948 written by Fredric Brown.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark remembered a fine songwriter, celebrated the centennial of a great American standard, and enjoy the windy Sinatra. If you are a Mark Steyn Club member, please log-in here.

~ Finally, Rick McGinnis changed up his regular movie review for a documentary on Kentucky coal miners, released in 1977.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

