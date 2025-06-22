A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 15-21

Alllison Pearson, Mark and Sammy Woodhouse in Porto on the recent Mark Steyn Cruise. This week, Sammy received some vindication with the release of the Casey Report. She also celebrated a milestone birthday.

Early this morning, Mark's column began "In the early hours of Sunday morning (Iran time), six B-2 bombers flew from the United States and dropped a dozen bunker-busters on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facility at Fordow. Sites at Natanz and Esfahan were also hit..." More on this breaking news here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ Steyn's Song of the Week was on "Soliloquy" from the musical Carousel (adapted from his book A Song for the Season).

~ Mark's Monday Notebook was on the incentivising of political violence.

~ Mark's G7 Summit Notebook was our most read piece of the week.

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from club members around the planet in his live Clubland Q&A. If you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her excellent round-up of links and observations on Israel and Iran.

~ On Friday, we shared this exclusive interview of Mark by his former GB News colleague Dan Wootton. This was one of several shows recorded before a live audience on board the recent Mark Steyn Cruise.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we wished a happy birthday to a legendary British lyricist (and beloved Mark Steyn Club member) and enjoyed a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones down the decades. In case you missed it, here's the action replay available for download by club members.

~ Finally, Rick McGinnis was back last night with his review of Michael Powell's "The Small Back Room".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

Are you ready for your next extraordinary travel experience with Mark Steyn and his special guests?

We're thrilled to invite you aboard the iconic Cunard Queen Mary 2 for the 2026 Steyn at Sea cruise—October 4th – 11th, 2026.

​ Voyage Highlights:

·Departure: Quebec City, Canada

·Destination: New York, NY

·Enchanting Ports of Call: Saguenay, Sept-Îles, and charming Halifax

Imagine cruising with your fellow Mark Steyn Club members, immersing yourself in the breathtaking beauty of eastern Canada's coastal gems—all while indulging in the timeless elegance and luxury only the Queen Mary 2 can offer.

Why should you join this adventure?

Access to tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and live versions of Mark Steyn Club features, including Sunday Poem , Tales for Our Time , and Steyn's Song of the Week .

and live versions of features, including , , and . Opportunities to meet, schmooze, and enjoy personal interaction with Mark and his special guests.

Exclusive parties with Mark and his special guests. You'll also spend time with like-minded folks from around the globe as you dine and attend special events with your fellow Mark Steyn Club cruisers, including exclusive cocktail receptions and informal get-togethers.

Unrivaled comfort and service aboard the legendary Cunard Queen Mary 2.

Explore the magnificent fjords of Saguenay.

Discover the historic charm of Sept-Îles.

Wander through the vibrant, culture-rich shores of Halifax.

End your journey in the iconic and bustling city of New York.

This voyage promises lively interaction, mesmerizing views, cultural treasures, and the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.

​Spaces are limited on this exclusive 2026 cruise—secure your spot early, as it will sell out!

For more information, please contact our exclusive booking partner: The Cruise & Vacation Authority at 1-844-340-3350, [email protected] or book here.