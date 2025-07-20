A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 13-19

Mark's current and highly popular narration of Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad in our Tales for Our Time series continues apace.

In last night's episode, there was something more terrifying than cannibals - fog:

Keep a lookout? Well, you may guess I watched the fog for the signs of lifting as a cat watches a mouse; but for anything else our eyes were of no more use to us than if we had been buried miles deep in a heap of cotton-wool. It felt like it, too—choking, warm, stifling. Besides, all I said, though it sounded extravagant, was absolutely true to fact. What we afterwards alluded to as an attack was really an attempt at repulse. The action was very far from being aggressive—it was not even defensive, in the usual sense: it was undertaken under the stress of desperation, and in its essence was purely protective.

~ For Bastille Day, France's fête nationale, a very special Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ One year on from the attempted assassination of President Trump, Mark pondered, "When the Government Wants You Dead". It was our most read piece of the week.

~ On Tuesday, Mark revisited two existential threats he saw coming a generation ago in two international bestsellers on demography and debt respectively.

~ Mark returned to Clubland Q&A on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics including the apparent extraordinary number of Afghan "translators", the need for remigration and the continued reverberations in MAGA land from the Trump administration's handling of the "Epstein files". In case you missed it, the action replay is here.

~ Laura's Rosen Cohen was back on Thursday with her excellent collection of links to interesting items found on the internet. She also introduced a new word that sounds real...

~ In Mark's weekend notebook, it was all about choosing sides in our existential civil conflicts... (any guesses what side the Brit Wanker Coppers are on?)

~ On this week's episode of On the Town at Serenade Radio, Mark remembered two female singers and counted down a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones across a century and beyond. In case you missed it, please click here and log-in.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed Robert Wise's "The Day the Earth Stood Still" (1951).

