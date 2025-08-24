A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 17-23

Welcome to our new and returning members from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Israel, Italy, Lincolnshire, London, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Switzerland, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Sussex, Wisconsin, Zimbabwe and beyond...

Jerry from Vermont has just joined:

While being surrounded by progressives, I need to feed my brain with all the expansive thinking I can.

*Enjoy with a side of maple creemee, Jerry!

Michael from Colorado has renewed:

So grateful for the efforts Mark and team perform to deliver superior content. Good health to you all.

*Thanks, Michael for your very kind words!

Returning member Van from Texas is already thinking about 2026:

Hope to see you again on the next cruise!

*The next cruise is going to be very special indeed - an amazing itinerary during peak foliage season on an iconic ship. We look forward to seeing Van, our other alumni and new cruisers on board next October! If you haven't booked your cabin yet, please don't delay. This ship will sell out fast. More details here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark reprised his take on "Come Fly With Me" by Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn - and, popularised by Frank Sinatra.

~ On Monday at SteynOnline, we reviewed the very low bar of the District of Columbia Bar Association.

~ Tuesday's Topical Take followed President Trump's historic gathering of EU big shots re: Ukraine at the White House and considered the difference an election makes.

~ Guest host Laura Rosen Cohen was back on Wednesday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics including several questions on what is "reasonable and proportionate" when defending one's country or simply one's home from Illinois and Ontario to down under in Victoria. If you missed our Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay.

~ In Thursday's collection of Laura's Links, Laura also shared some links to stories discussed during the previous day's show. And, as always, it included some moments of human grace.

~ In Friday's column at SteynOnline, we responded to the breaking news out of New York that the unconstitutional $500M civil fraud fine against President Trump was tossed on constitutional grounds.

~ Mark was back on Saturday with a brand-new episode of Mark Steyn on the Town at Serenade Radio. Mark began with The Naked Gun and a very niche musical genre and worked his way round to a Vegas lounge take on monarchical music hall from England. The replay is available for club members here.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed MGM's movie adaptation of Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo with Spencer Tracy which was released in November of 1944.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

