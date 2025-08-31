A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 24-30

Mark with Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer on board The Mark Steyn Cruise.

Happy Labor/ Labour Day Weekend to our North American readers.

Also, welcome all our new and returning members around the world this week. If you have not yet joined or your membership has lapsed, now is a great time to enjoy all the benefits of The Mark Steyn Club - including our huge library of Mark's narrations of classic fiction in Tales for Our Time.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ This week we reprised a live-performance video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week with the indestructible hitmaker Peter Noone and his group Herman's Hermits.

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook we joined "The Great Big Convoy" of Americans who aren't American...

~ On Tuesday, Mark weighed in on the big picture in "Forcing the Contradictions" across the border and across the ocean.

~ Mark was back fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on Wednesday. This week's show covered a range of topics from the latest psycho tranny killer in Minneapolis to the bravery of a certain Dundee girl and how we got here.

If you missed our Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay.

~ There was another fresh batch of Laura's Links at SteynOnline from Laura Rosen Cohen - including her take on the disturbing rise in Chinese land acquisitions in America.

~ Twenty years on from Hurricane Katrina's landfall in New Orleans, Mark examined the lessons from Katrina for where we are right now.

~ A new episode of Mark Steyn On the Town aired on Saturday with a celebration of two musical centenaries. In case you missed it, the replay is available for Mark Steyn Club members here.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford in "Mommie Dearest".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

Attention New England readers!

The producers of the popular podcast featuring Mark's trial in DC will be staging their theatrical reading of the events of October 7 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine on Thursday, September 18th at 7:30pm.

Our review of "October 7: In Their Own Words" at SteynOnline is here. Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer look forward to seeing as many of our readers as possible. Tickets are free and available to reserve here.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.