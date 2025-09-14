A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 7-13

At the start of the week, we introduced a special series at SteynOnline, a brand new audio adaptation of Mark's prophetic bestseller - America Alone: The End of the World as we Know It - delivered every Sunday to club members here at SteynOnline. A new episode will be available later today.

Later Steyn's Song of the Week featured a pop culture footnote to our audio serialisation of America Alone...

~ On Monday, Mark considered The Health of the State and wished RFK Jr good luck in continuing to push forward MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) whilst fending off attacks from certain sick senators.

~ An America Alone thought for the day on Tuesday came with the release of a gruesome video revealing the slaughter of an innocent Ukrainian refugee at the hands of the usual suspect on a train followed by the lack of intervention or help from any of the passengers around her as she slumped forward in her seat. (Help later arrived from other passengers but sadly it was too late.)

This shocking incident was one of the last things on Charlie Kirk's mind - as evidenced by his tweets - when he was assassinated the following day.

~ As Mark noted in our Clubland Q&A Action Replay:

"Minutes before we went on air, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot on stage in Utah. A quarter-hour after the show ended, President Trump announced on Truth Social that Charlie was dead."

Since when, many might have preferred the shocking callousness of those train passengers to the reaction that actually followed from some on the left - a topic Mark took up on Friday.

~ It is indeed "The Turning Point" (as 9/11 was meant to be) as Laura noted in her links on Thursday.

~ The weekend brought some lighter notes...

On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrated the centenary of Mel Tormé.

And, Rick McGinnis was back on Saturday night with his review of Atlantic City.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

Attention New England readers!

The producers of the popular podcast featuring Mark's trial in DC will be staging their theatrical reading of the events of October 7 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine on Thursday, September 18th at 7:30pm.

Our review of "October 7: In Their Own Words" at SteynOnline is here. Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer look forward to seeing as many of our readers as possible. Tickets are free and available to reserve here.