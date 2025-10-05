A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 28-October 4

This time next year, we hope to see you on board the Queen Mary 2 for The Mark Steyn Cruise. This is the most beautiful time of year in this part of the world with fall foliage in all its splendor from Quebec City to Saguenay, Sept-Iles, and Halifax, Nova Scotia sailing to New York City where we will disembark after seven fun-filled nights. Join us!

~ Speaking of fall, Mark mused on autumnal melancholy in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ In Monday's Topical Take Mark writes about the respectable classes and their fetish for thuggery...

~ "What the U.N. Hath Wrought" in Gaza was the subject of Mark's Tuesday column.

~ Mark was back behind the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding quetions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet.

This week's show covered a range of topics from Trump and Tony Blair teaming up in Gaza to fake Nobel Laureate Michael E. Mann and life-changing encounters in the grocery store. If you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ In Thursday's Laura's Links, Laura Rosen Cohen shared her thoughts on Yom Kippur and more...

~ Mark did not mince words in response to the previous day's terror attack on a Jewish synagogue in the UK. It was our most read article of the week.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrated the centennial of a great songwriter - Herbert Kretzmer.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed Rififi directed by Jules Dassin.

And, don't forget to tune-in to Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time for Steyn's Song of the Week.