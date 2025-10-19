A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 12-18

Today Mark will be here at SteynOnline with episode seven in his brilliant audio adaptation of America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. If you are member of The Mark Steyn Club, simply log in here to catch-up on episodes one to six of Mark's international bestseller that predicted many of today's events.

~ On the eve of America's Columbus Day (which is also Canadian Thanksgiving), Mark celebrated the Christopher Columbus Songbook.

~ From Mrs Thatcher to Mrs Badenoch, Mark considered the descent of England. It was our most read piece of the week.

~ Our own Laura Rosen Cohen live-blogged a truly historic event as President Trump arrived in Israel on Monday.

~ In Tuesday's Topical Take, Mark reviewed a Palestinian protest in the bright lights of the West End stage.

~ In lieu of Clubland Q&A on Wednesday, Mark saluted the Brit Wanker Copper in this audio special.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen was back with her round-up of links from the internet - plus, a demographic bright spot in an otherwise barren world.

~ Mark's former GB News Colleague Laurence Fox received great news on Friday.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrated the centennial of singer-songwriter Dory Previn, and took a longish stroll back to the nineteenth century with her husband André and Frank Sinatra. Plus we had a diverse range of performers from Tony Bennett and Ann-Margret to Alan Cumming and Diane Keaton.

~ Later on Saturday, Rick McGinnis reviewed a classic film from 1939: "The Women"

