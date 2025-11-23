A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 16-22

Mark presents a reading from Anne of Green Gables on The Mark Steyn Cruise

As we approach the week of Thanksgiving in the United States, we are grateful to our members for being a part of what we do here at SteynOnline. If you have a long journey ahead this week, do take along our current Tale for Our Time: The Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie.

~ Later this week, please watch your inbox for our Black Friday specials at The Steyn Store.

~ Please tune-in later this morning for the next installment of Mark's audio adaptation of his bestselling book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. In case you missed it, you may catch up on last week's episode here and older episodes here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ Mark's favourite song from the Great War - "Roses of Picardy" - was featured as Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ As Mark noted in Mark's Monday Notebook, "we seek an evidence-based path through the blizzard of lies."

~ Tuesday's Notebook was all about demography, detention, and denial of service.

~ On Wednesday, Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics including the MAGA schism, demography and some interesting insights about Jamal Khashoggi you won't hear anywhere else! In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen was back on Thursday with her round-up of links to enjoy with a lovely cup of tea.

~ In Mark's Weekend Notebook, Mark weighed in on the recent Covid report, the once famously nice state of Minnesota, and demography, demography, demography.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Steyn marks the centennial of composer and arranger Johnny Mandel, whose works range from a famous sitcom theme to an Oscar-winning love-song.

~ This week's Mark at the Movies took a look back at the story of Queen Victoria and John Brown.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm ET.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.