A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 7-13

Dog-lovers among our clubbers came out by the droves this week to share their expertise in Laura's Links. Pictured: Mark and his dog Mabel from an appearance on telly a few years ago.

An Islamic terror attack on a Christmas market in Germany has been thwarted whilst another on a Chanukah festival in Australia has resulted in a large number of casualties, with many saved by an absolute hero.

(In America, the shelter-in-place has just been lifted at Brown University as the suspected shooter is now in custody - identification and motive has not been released as of the time of this writing.)

Later today Mark will be back here with the next installment of Mark's audio adaptation of his book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It - which as our readers know - sadly foresaw the scenes on Bondi Beach.

On a brighter note, Mark introduced our newest Yuletide audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: "Christmas at Thompson Hall" by Anthony Trollope.

This follows last weekend's tale: Christmas by Injunction by O Henry. Tales provide a perfect respite in these difficult times. Do take advantage of it, if you are able.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In this new audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week, the composer Philip Springer joined Mark to discuss his second most-recorded song.

~ On Monday, Mark observed the west is closer than any society should be to the end of men...

~ As Mark noted in Tuesday's column, retention of records is the first and most basic step in any genuine adjudication of a matter. So, of course, the rapist enablers of the English constabulary have failed to retain theirs. It was our most-read article of the week.

~ Mark was back behind the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on more Somalians in the news, Bill Gates recent change of heart on fossil fuels, social media bans and more. Mark also discussed President Trump's November 2025 National Security Strategy which strikes themes familiar to readers here at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen shared her round-up of links plus a crowd-sourcing query re dog breeds that has received a lot of interesting feedback.

~ In Mark's Weekend Notebook, Mark surveyed the scene from the "cancellation" of Liam Neeson to the latest from the "SendMoneyNow.com" crowd.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we remembered a singer who died far too young, and one who lived to a grand old age. Plus a Sinatra birthday part.

~ Later on Saturday, Rick McGinnis reviewed Jean Arthur in The Ex-Mrs. Bradford.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm ET.

