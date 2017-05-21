A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 15-21

To all our Canadian readers, Happy Victoria Day weekend. We have a film about Queen Victoria's wild side, and, for Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club, a rollicking Victorian adventure written at the time of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee in 1897 and narrated by Mark.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with another magazine editor falling victim to "cultural appropriation". Mark looked at the relentless march of the Shut-Up crowd.

~Our Monday morning Song of the Week celebrated an Abba Eurovision classic, with a little bit of a history lesson in it.

~Tuesday's SteynPost addressed a paradox of our time: In the absence of a security perimeter at the border, we now have to have a security perimeter around everything inside the border. Click below to watch:

~By Wednesday the American media's hamster wheel was spinning more furiously than ever. Mark's midweek column contrasted the "news" that we cover ceaselessly with the stories that never make the papers.

~On Thursday Steyn considered the further descent into barbarism of the social-justice left - the poisoning of Robert Spencer after his speaking engagement in Reykjavik.

~On Friday Mark remembered the late Roger Ailes, founder of Fox News. Later that day he appeared on one of the shows Ailes created - "Varney & Co" on Fox Business - to talk about Trump and a dysfunctional Washington. Click below to watch:

~On Saturday a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show found Mark in conversation on war, politics and culture with the Hollywood screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd. Click below to watch:

