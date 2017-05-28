A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 22-28

To all our American readers, Happy Memorial Day weekend. We shall have some words and music appropriate to the occasion later today. To all our Canadian readers, there was a surprise finish to the world's longest party leadership contest, as Mark reported last night.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with the President overseas and discoursing on Islamic terrorism, prompting Mark to make a few observations on scripted remarks and Trumpism. Steyn's thesis was not persuasive to The New York Times' Ross Douthat.

~Our Monday morning Song of the Week celebrated one of the great landmark movie songs: "Over The Rainbow." We could all use a place "where troubles melt like lemon drops". Instead, a few hours later, at another musical event by another young singer, this week's Islamic barbarian slaughtered 22 concertgoers and wounded dozens more.

~Mark's Tuesday column on the bloodbath in Manchester was our most-read piece of the week: "'Dangerous Woman' Meets Dangerous Man." Later that day, he discussed the Orwellian inversion of language and other reactions to the carnage with Evan Solomon on CFRA.

~Wednesday's SteynPost was a special edition of Mark's Mailbox rounding up a few letters from Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club he didn't get to in our live-across-the-globe Clubland Q&A session. Mark covered everything from Donald Trump to Oliver Twist. Click below to watch:

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show featured a full-length interview with poet and Muslim reformer Raheel Raza. But Muslim reform seemed as remote and unrealistic as ever later that day when Mark joined Nigel Farage to consider some of the more disturbing aspects of events in Manchester with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Steyn checked in with Cheryl Casone on Fox Business to consider the now traditional pre-Ramadan carnival of killing - as well as Nancy Pelosi's A-Z of foreign policy.

~The week ended with the final episode of the first of Mark's serialized Tales for Our Time. Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko concluded with the sheepskin on the sand. If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club and playing catch-up on our nightly radio thriller, you can hear all fifteen episodes here. There'll be a brand new Tale for Our Time starting in June.

~Mark's weekend column brought breaking news: Steyn's long campaign to decriminalize Kinder Eggs in America has resulted in a hollow victory. Our Saturday movie date saluted the definitive Saint and a boffo Bond: the nimble-eyebrowed Roger Moore.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a song for the season - and some thoughts for Memorial Day.