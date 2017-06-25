A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 19-25

Happy St-Jean-Baptiste Day weekend to all our Quebec readers. We have a cinematic celebration of the province's health care system - and later tonight a QuÃ©bÃ©cois song you might not think of as such.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a van attack on Muslims leaving a London mosque. Steyn considered the question of action and reaction.

~On Monday Mark wrapped up his serialization of H G Wells' classic tale of a bifurcated humanity, The Time Machine. This was the second in his series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time - a bonus feature for Mark Steyn Club members. You can hear all the episodes here.

~On Tuesday Mark looked north to a viceregal kerfuffle on immigration, Indians and identity politics. There were more Canadian capers when Steyn joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss transgender pronouns, and also one-way multiculturalism. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday night saw the Democrats' hopes dashed in the Georgia special election. On the Wednesday morning after, Steyn started the day with "Fox & Friends" to discuss the folly of over-investing in celebrity activists and Deep State dinner theatre.

~On Thursday Mark examined Robert Mueller's money-no-object "Russia investigation" in what became our most-read piece of the week: "Fifteen Lawyers in Search of a Crime."

~This week's brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show featured Mark's full-length interview with Douglas Murray on his new book The Strange Death of Europe. Click below to watch:

For more on the fatal ennui in Britain and elsewhere, see Steyn's Friday column, "A Tale of Two Johnsons".

~At the weekend we always recommend taking your mind off the woes of the world and sampling some of our movie and musical features - for example, Mark's celebration of songs for caped crusaders and swingin' sexists.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week inaugurating a week of Canadian songs in the run-up to the 150th Dominion Day.