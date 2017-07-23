A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 17-23

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's centennial celebration of an all-American rouser: "Over There."

~Monday's SteynPost was devoted to what Mark calls the biggest issue of our time. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn used the occasion of the passing of a Saudi prince to offer a few thoughts on Saudi Arabia's fecund but bloodthirsty founder. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday, Mark joined John Oakley at Toronto's AM640 to talk Trump, Trudeau and treason. Click below to listen:

~Steyn's regular midweek appearance on Tucker Carlson's Number One cable news show attracted a flurry of Thursday news commentary, some good, some not so. Mark and Tucker discussed Trump's cunning plan of using a meeting of world leaders to meet with world leaders, as well as the media's attack on his literal unfitness for office.

~On Friday Steyn considered three news stories from Spain, America and Germany, and what they have in common. It was our most-read column of the week.

~The weekend began with Mark checking in with Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends" to chew over the real interference in the election. For our Saturday movie date, he offered a few thoughts on a great actor, the late Martin Landau. Also on screen subjects, Steyn wondered whether our pop culture is exhausted.

