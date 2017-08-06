A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 31-August 6

The first edition of Mark's new newsletter, now available with membership in The Mark Steyn Club

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn on "Fox & Friends" analyzing an unusually turbulent 24 hours in the Swamp. But more was to come...

~We always like to brighten up your Monday morning with our Song of the Week, and this week Mark celebrated the 50th anniversary of an iconic psychedelic rock track that somehow became a faintly camp easy-listening classic: C'mon, baby, "Light My Fire".

~Tuesday's live Clubland Q&A found Steyn taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. You can find all the questions here - and Mark's answers on everything from East European demographics to litigious climatology, Kim Jong-Un to Sammy Davis Jr here. We're experimenting with Clubland Q&As in various formats - video, audio, text - so do let us know which you prefer.

~On Wednesday, Steyn joined Tucker Carlson on America's Number One cable news show to mull the media meltdown over the Trump Administration's immigration proposals. Click below to watch:

Mark followed up his TV appearance with some further thoughts on the Statue of Liberty and immigration. It was our most-read piece of the week - and included this memorable moment from last year's Munk Debate. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday, Steyn remembered the late Hollywood actor and Broadway playwright Sam Shepard, and the striking symmetry of his biggest stage and film hits.

~On a similar theme, Friday's Mark Steyn Weekend Show found Mark in conversation with the historian Amity Shlaes on the history of America's "Forgotten Man". Click below to watch:

~Steyn ended the week as he began - with Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends" - but this time he was mysteriously cut off. For our Saturday movie date, he discussed the latest film in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise.

All of our content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our new newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn. The first issue is winging its way to Club members around the world right now. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

Due to an improbable sales surge, the CD of Mark's fitfully blockbusterish Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats temporarily sold out at Amazon. It's now back in stock - and with some brand new five-star reviews to accompany it. Mark likes most of this one from Patrick:

This disc is the best way to enhance your mood safely and effectively. Mark's singing voice is nearly indistinguishable from his speaking voice, which is a good thing because it suits the tongue-in-cheek character of the subject matter perfectly. He clearly has a passion and love for this music that transcends his technical limitations making this a truly delightful listening experience. First rate backing musicians and sound quality, too.

"Technical limitations"? Oh, my.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Mark's Song of the Week - and look for a brand new SteynPost and other TV appearances by Mark in a busy week ahead.