A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 14-20

~The week began with Steyn celebrating Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb and the greatest love song ever written about an employee of the utility company.

~On Sunday night Mark joined Jesse Watters to chew over North Korea on "Watters' World", but, in a fast-moving news cycle, by Monday the American media had entirely forgotten Kim Jong-un and were in a frenzy over President Trump's reaction to events in Charlottesville. Steyn discussed some of the questions arising from the Virginia protests with John Oakley on the radio. Click below to listen:

Later he mulled another critical aspect with Tucker Carlson on Fox News - that less speech leads to more violence.

~On Tuesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. Topics ranged from Confederate statuary to "Jeeves & Wooster". There were so many good questions that Steyn saved some of the ones he didn't get to for a video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

~Wednesday marked the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Steyn observed the occasion with a look at early Elvis, mid-period Elvis, and dead Elvis.

~Thursday saw yet another Islamic terrorist attack in Europe, this time in Barcelona. Mark revisited his thoughts from America Alone on the Madrid train bombing: it was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Friday Steve Bannon became the latest member of the President's inner circle to be bounced from the White House. Steyn explored Trump sans Bannon, and Chelsea Clinton's Satanic metaphor, live across America on Fox News.

~Saturday was the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. The bulk of Mark's conversation with the screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd was devoted to Chetwynd's own connection to Dieppe - and what happened when he pitched the story of that operation to Hollywood. Click below to watch:

For our weekend movie date, Steyn marked National Aviation Day with Catch Me If You Can.

