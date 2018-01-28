A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 22-28

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn celebrating a three-century-old "Happy Day", and wrapping up our latest Tale for Our Time, Mark's radio serialization of Gogol's famous story The Overcoat: For Part Three click here, and for Part Four here. For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club, see below.

~On Monday Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the sentimentalization of public policy with respect to immigration, and the demonization of those who decline to sentimentalize. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A, taking queries from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on an array of subjects, many of which nevertheless fell under a single pressing question: Can't we talk about this? You can hear the full broadcast here.

~Wednesday was Hump Day for those seeking news of Saudi Arabia's Most Beautiful Camel competition. Along with the insufficiently Asian Oscars and the surprisingly English al-Shabab, it made for our most-read column of the week.

~On Thursday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the globalists' beano at Davos and the massive carbon footprint required to get them there.

~Friday was Australia Day, marked by Steyn with some thoughts from Down Under by him and John Howard, and by a Melbourne music special with Mark, Men At Work's Greg Ham, and the great classical guitarist John Williams.

~For our Saturday screen date Steyn bade farewell to Peter Wyngarde, the swingin' Sixties inspiration for Austin Powers.

Mark is coming to Colorado Springs for February's Leadership Program of the Rockies retreat. He'll be appearing with Fox Business star Kennedy, Congressman Jason Lewis, Mollie Hemingway, Art Laffer and more. Please click here and enjoy a special discount on the ticket price by entering the promo code Steyn_Retreat_2018 at registration.

