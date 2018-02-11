A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 5-11

Mark on stage in Colorado Springs this weekend for the Leadership Program of the Rockies 2018 retreat.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began and ended with poetry. First up was Steyn's celebration of the bicentenary of Shelley's poem on the transience of glory: "Ozymandias". If you prefer a lighter versifying touch, Mark also presented a Song of the Week audio special on P G Wodehouse, songwriter.

~Mark's Monday Notebook looked at control-freak "social media", a re-Talibanized Afghanistan, and an unvetted cabinet minister. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~The ructions over the Nunes memo rumbled on through the week in Washington, as Mark analyzed with Tucker Carlson. Click below to watch:

On Tuesday he continued the discussion in another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. You can hear the full show here.

~On Wednesday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to ponder the latest tranche of texts from FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Click below to watch:

~Thursday's brand new SteynPost found Mark among the empathizers. Click below to watch:

~On Friday the 2018 Winter Olympics opened. Mark celebrated with a nostalgic recollection of the dark day when Britain gave Canada the brush.

~For our Saturday screen date Steyn marked the centenary of one of his favorite actresses, Ida Lupino. And he and his guests returned to the subject of poetry for some romantic verse plus classic love songs and seductive cuisine in a pre-Valentine edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show. Click below to watch:

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.