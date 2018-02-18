A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 12-18

From 1915, the first edition of The Thirty-Nine Steps - Mark's latest nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time

Happy Presidents Day weekend to all our American readers. We will mark the occasion tonight with a special edition of our Song of the Week. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn in the Rockies (you can find a couple of radio moments from his visit here), but his heartstrings strung out along the Mason-Dixon Line: "Rock-a-Bye Your Baby With"... a Magyar melody?

~Monday saw a flurry of lively stories from the Obamas' official portraits and a Supreme Court justice's election analysis on Mark's appearance with Tucker Carlson, and self-deporting dreamers and canine glass ceilings in Steyn's Monday Notebook - plus an update on the choked toilet of DC justice. On that last point, we thank everyone around the planet who's helped keep Mark in the game in the interminable Mann vs Steyn climate-change hockey-stick case, either by buying his book on Mann's damage to science or by picking up a SteynOnline gift certificate.

~Notwithstanding the above cornucopia of stories, on Tuesday many major newspapers and network news shows continued to obsess about an entirely routine remark by US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions: Mark considered the matter in "Too Stupid to Survive (Extreme Sports Edition)". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~Wednesday was Valentine's Day, celebrated by Steyn and his guests with poetry, music and cuisine on an extra-romantic edition of The Mark Steyn Show. (The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.) Later, he joined John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 for a knockabout tour of the lighter news stories, mysteriously cut off when things turned serious. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn kept his regular date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the most appalling story of the week: the Valentine's Day massacre at a Florida high school.

~On Friday Mark launched the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, and, as he put it in his introduction, it's a corker: John Buchan's prototype man-on-the-run thriller The Thirty-Nine Steps. For Part One click here, and for Part Two here. And tune in tonight for Part Three! Steyn Club member Holly cheers:

Hooray! I love this book, dare I hope that we will hear Greenmantle as well?

Well, Greenmantle's too hot for the BBC these days, Holly, so Mark may have to step into the breach. For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Jack London, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members, for which we are profoundly grateful.

~Steyn's Saturday movie date offered a cinematic bonus to our Tale for Our Time - Alfred Hitchcock's classic film version of The Thirty-Nine Steps. Also among our weekend diversions this Olympic season: Mark gets his skates on.

Tales for Our Time and much of our other content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club.

Christmas has come and gone, but Mark's seasonal album with Jessica Martin, Making Spirits Bright, retains its glow through the chill of winter with some new post-Yuletide five star reviews at Amazon. Rick Pratt was pleasantly surprised:

The album is downloadable in moments from Amazon or iTunes.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a Presidents Day edition of our Song of the Week, and continues on Tuesday with a post-presidential Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern Time - that's 9pm GMT.