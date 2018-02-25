A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 19-25

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Presidents Day in the United States. Steyn celebrated with a musical cavalcade - 45 songs for 45 presidents: You can hear Washington to Cleveland here, and Benjamin Harrison to Donald Trump here.

~Outside the US, Presidents Day is just another Monday: Mark's Monday Notebook featured lunatic prosecutions in England and an unusually sane court verdict in Canada - plus Steyn in conversation with The National Post. Click below to watch:

Later, Mark joined Tucker Carlson on TV to discuss the new authoritarianism - and who's behind it.

~On Tuesday Steyn hosted a brand new Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet - on everything from American guns to Bermudan gays. You can hear the full broadcast here. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see below.

~On Wednesday Mark highlighted two examples of the secular progressive European state's remorseless submission to Islam. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Steyn kept his regular date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss CNN's fiasco of a "Town Hall" on the Parkland school shooting. Click below to watch:

~The week ended with a rare error at SteynOnline, as Mark accidentally skipped an episode in our current Tale for Our Time - adding an unnecessary and impenetrable plot complication to John Buchan's prototype man-on-the-run thriller, The Thirty-Nine Steps. Fortunately, we righted the ship, and you can hear all this week's episodes in order as follows: Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, and Nine. And tune in tonight for Part Ten! Steyn Club Founding Member Debra Milligan is enjoying it:

Oh! What a corker! I have read this book twice and it is worth reading another time. Takes you back to a time that is no more. Which is what good fiction does!

For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Jack London, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members, for which we are profoundly grateful.

~Steyn's weekend column returned to the subject of the Florida school shooting, and the abysmal and disgraceful performance of the Broward County Sheriff. Our Saturday movie date also featured a police chief accused of doing too little, the Best Picture Oscar nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Tales for Our Time and much of our other content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that: in fact, there's more free content at SteynOnline than ever before in our fifteen-year history. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our Sunday Poems, and participation in our Clubland Q&As. You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you have a pal who'd enjoy Mark's audio adventures with John Buchan & Co, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

Mark's cat album Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats, featuring his own groovy feline Marvin on the cover, continues to attract dozens of five star reviews at Amazon. This week Zoe B is the latest to cheer:

Five Stars

Fun collection of parodies.

Thanks, Zoe. Glad you found it fun, but they're not "parodies" - Mark says they're sincere and heartfelt, and he means every word and note. Feline Groovy is available on CD - and, for instant gratification, via digital download from Amazon or iTunes. Or you can pick it up direct from the Steyn store.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a triumphalist edition of our Song of the Week.