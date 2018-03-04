A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 26-March 4

Happy Oscar Night to film fans around the world. Mark offers his take on three of the big contenders - Dunkirk, Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - and on the most enduring star of these last nine decades.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

The week began with an unusually triumphalist Song of the Week from Mark: "We Are the Champions."

~Steyn's Monday Notebook featured a re-assassinated president, a dress-up prime minister, and a truly brave scientist: it was our most-read piece of the week. Later he joined Tucker Carlson to discuss one of the biggest stories of our time - the abolition of the sexes. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday saw the final installment in one of our most popular Tales for Our Time - John Buchan's prototype man-on-the-run thriller, The Thirty-Nine Steps. You can hear all this week's concluding episodes: Part Ten, Part Eleven and Part Twelve. But, if you've yet to get going on this nightly radio serialization of Great Power intrigue before the Great War, start with Part One, and enjoy yourself - as Steyn Club Founding Member Melanie Cooke did:

Great story, great performance! Thank you Mark. Any chance of more Buchan.... say maybe Greenmantle?

Thank you, Melanie. Mark is definitely considering more Buchan, and maybe even Greenmantle. For those new to our audio serializations, you can find all our previous tales - by H G Wells, Conan Doyle, Jack London, Conrad, Kipling and more - here. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of Mark Steyn Club members, for which we are profoundly grateful. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see below.

~Midweek found Mark back in his home town of Toronto for a rare in-studio appearance with 640's John Oakley. It was a wide-ranging conversation from Bollywood Barbie Justin Trudeau to American gun rights to the general uselessness of Twitter. Click below to listen:

Mark and John had so much to bat around they returned for a second round after the break:

~On Thursday Steyn revived his thesis on Anglosphere solidarity. His evening appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" provided a couple of forlorn postscripts - an insane prosecution in France, and South Africa's descent into depravity.

~The week ended with a brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox - on Afghan empathy, Trudeaupian flaunting, constitutional virtue, and the algorhythmic future. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox, Tales for Our Time and much of our other content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that: in fact, there's more free content at SteynOnline than ever before in our fifteen-year history. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our Sunday Poems, and participation in our Clubland Q&As. You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you have a pal who'd enjoy Mark's audio adventures with John Buchan & Co, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week, followed by an early Monday telly appearance back on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends". Later, on Monday evening, Mark returns to guest-host one of America's top cable shows, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live coast to coast at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight Eastern. We hope you'll tune in!