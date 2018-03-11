A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 5-11

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with the Italian elections and the Academy Awards. Steyn previewed the latter with a movie song that's not, technically, a movie song, and analyzed the latter on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends". Click below to watch:

~On Monday there was more Oscar talk as Mark guest-hosted for a full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

Afterwards the conversation turned to the latest twist in the "Russia investigation". Click below to watch:

For more from Steyn's guest-hosting stint, see here.

~On Tuesday Munroe Bergdorf resigned after a week as Jeremy Corbyn's LGBTQWERTY advisor. Mark considered this along with other recent developments from the dictatorship of the identitariat.

~On Wednesday Steyn penned a postscript to his Oscar coverage: "The Inclusion Riders of the Showbiz Apocalypse": It was our most-read piece of the week.

~Mark's Thursday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" found him discussing the Democrats' favorite Hitler-lover, Louis Farrakhan. Click below to watch:

~Friday's column kept the Farrakhan frolics coming in "Loopy Lou".

~The week ended with Steyn marking the centenary of Mickey Spillane, and the only occasion when the author of a novel played the lead character in the movie version.

Assiduous followers of the New York court schedule noticed a looming date on the calendar (scroll down) for next month:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

There is plenty of disinformation out there regarding what happened, but, as Mark put it, he is happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

Much of our content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that: in fact, there's more free content at SteynOnline than ever before in our fifteen-year history. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our Sunday Poems, and participation in our Clubland Q&As. You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you have a pal who'd enjoy Mark's audio adventures with Conan Doyle, H G Wells & Co, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week, followed by Mark's return to the Golden EIB Microphone for a full three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. We hope you'll tune in!