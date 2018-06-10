A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 4-10

Join Mark and his guests on a beautiful fall foliage cruise from Montreal to Boston. More details here .

This coming Friday, June 15th, Steyn returns to his hometown of Toronto, to receive the very first George Jonas Freedom Award from Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. (For any of our western New York readers, that's a zippy 90 minutes up the Queen Elizabeth Way from Buffalo.) George Jonas was a lifelong champion of liberty and a truly great Canadian, and Mark is honored and humbled by this inaugural award. You can find more details about the event here - and, if you enter STEYNCLUB18, you'll get 15 per cent off your ticket. We hope to see you there!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn celebrating the ninetieth birthday of a fine American composer and his peppiest song, "Put On a Happy Face".

~Mark's Monday Notebook included some thoughts on the integrity of the arts - and an ancient C-SPAN interview that has stood the test of time. Click below to watch:

Later Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to chew over an amazingly awful interview with Bill Clinton.

~On Tuesday Miss America's head honcho Gretchen Carlson announced that henceforth there would be no swimsuit round. Mark considered that - and Miss Carlson's other campaign, to reign in forced arbitration.

~On Wednesday's brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox, Steyn took questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on the EU's heads-we-win-tails-you-lose democracy, the left's embrace of the deep state, and Orwell vs Huxley. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox is produced with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. For more on the Steyn Club, see below.

~On Thursday Mark guest-hosted America's Number One radio show as Trump and Trudeau re-enacted the War of 1812. Later he joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the media's admiration for the oeuvre of Stormy Daniels.

~On Friday, the G7 summit got underway, and Steyn, back for another three hours at the Golden EIB Microphone, provided play-by-play coverage of the on-again off-again Trump/Macron romance.

~For the weekend, Mark pondered the changing face of the anti-globalists, while our Saturday movie date remembered Eunice Gayson, the very first Bond girl.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and we hope to see you in Toronto on Friday.