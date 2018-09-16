A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 10-16

"It looks as if Islam had a bigger hand in the thing than we thought..." Mark reads our latest Tale for Our Time : a classic thriller of Islamic insurgency a century ago written by Canada's sometime viceroy John Buchan - Greenmantle .

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark. And don't forget, many of the features below - including our Song of the Week, Clubland Q&A, Tales for Our Time, Mark at the Movies and The Mark Steyn Show - we'll be doing live and on water during the inaugural Mark Steyn cruise at the end of this month. We'll be sailing from Montreal to Boston at the height of foliage season with Steyn and his special guests, and a cavalcade of shipboard entertainments. You can find more details about the Cruise here. (If you're thinking of coming, don't leave it too late, as the price is more favorable the earlier you book.)

~The week began with an extraordinary and embarrassing spectacle at the finals of the US Open. Mark addressed the sorry business in his column "Infame and Great Place". Less controversially, our Song of the Week celebrated the very first entry in the Sinatra songbook - and a personal credo.

~On Monday Steyn did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", chewing over Google's algorithmic assistance to Democrats in 2016 and also Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr and special counsels then and now.

~Tuesday was the seventeenth anniversary of 9/11. Mark hosted a special edition of Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet - on where we were then, where we are now, and where we're headed. To hear the full show, click here.

Clubland Q&A is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. For more on the Club, see below.

~On Wednesday Mark's midweek column pondered "the word you can't question". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Thursday, with Judge Kavanaugh's nomination for the US Supreme Court looking more and more certain, Senator Dianne Feinstein tried a hail alma mater pass, alleging unspecified monkey business from Kavanaugh's high school years. Mark and Tucker considered the matter:

Later in the show Steyn responded to Tucker's interview with Stormy Daniels' creepy porn lawyer. Click below to watch:

~On Friday former Conservative cabinet minister Maxime Bernier announced a new political party, the People's Party of Canada. As M Bernier tweeted:

Want to know what I believe in? Watch this 35min interview with the great Mark Steyn.

~For the weekend, Mark launched the latest audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time - and an especially timely one in this season of 9/11 remembrance: John Buchan's classic thriller Greenmantle. For Friday's episode, click here. For Saturday's, click here.

Tales for Our Time is made possible thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club. More details on the Steyn Club below.

On Saturday evening, with Hurricane Florence pounding the Carolina coast, Mark's weekly movie date was a trip to Cape Fear.

Much of our content at SteynOnline this last year has been funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled or anything like that, but we are providing Club members with a few extras, such as our Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and participation in our Clubland Q&As. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates), or the best gift of all - a berth on the imminent Steyn cruise. For queries about the cruise, please call Cindy and her Cruise Authority colleagues on 1-800-707-1634 (or +1 (770) 952-1959) or email us here.

In legal news, CRTV continue to deny that they've lost their suit against Steyn and to refuse to pay up and move on. For those interested, we've provided a handy guide to CRTV deadbeat Cary Katz's multiple lawsuits against Mark. We will update this page as the sleazy Katz adds to his swelling number of cases against Steyn, and link to the most recent court orders as soon as they're available.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and episode three of Greenmantle.