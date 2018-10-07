A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 1-7

Mark with former Thatcher speechwriter John O'Sullivan and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann waiting in the wings on last week's inaugural Steyn Club cruise. Stay tuned for details of next year's cruise.

Greetings to our readers, listeners and viewers around the world. The inaugural (and sold out) Mark Steyn Club Cruise docked at Boston yesterday, and Mark is now back on dry land. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to him from up in the crow's nest:

~The week began with a great song that has everything but a title.

~On Monday we presented Steyn's one-hour conversation with Tucker Carlson to mark the publication of his new book Ship of Fools. Mark and Tucker discussed everything from impending civil war to unpasteurized cheese to what it's like to find yourself on the receiving end of false rape allegations. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's brand new SteynPost found Mark examining the clash of populism and post-democracy:

SteynPosts is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

~In the wake of the CAQ victory in Quebec, Wednesday's Topical Take revisited Mark's view on the different approach to majority rights and identity politics between the Anglosphere and the rest of the west. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Andrew Lawton interviewed Steyn in depth on immigration - north and south of the border, and around the world.

~On Friday Mark concluded his reading of our latest nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time - a race across Europe to prevent an Islamic uprising in John Buchan's Great War thriller Greenmantle. Click for Part Seventeen, Part Eighteen, Part Nineteen, Twenty, Twenty-One and Twenty-Two - or, for Mark Steyn Club members, settle in for a good old binge-listen here. Josh, a first-weekend Founding Member of the Steyn Club, was one of many who enjoyed the thrilling finale:

What a cracking last chapter, and how crackingly read! I fairly shivered when you sang 'John Brown's Body'.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here. And don't forget our special Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

~On Saturday, the day Judge Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, Mark's movie date addressed the underlying reason for the Democrats' Kavanaugh hysteria - abortion - and this week's release of the story of America's all-time champion serial killer: Gosnell.

In legal news, CRTV continue to deny that they've lost their suit against Steyn and to refuse to pay up and move on. For those interested, we've provided a handy guide to CRTV deadbeat Cary Katz's multiple lawsuits against Mark. We will update this page as the sleazy Katz adds to his swelling number of cases against Steyn, and link to the most recent court orders as soon as they're available.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.