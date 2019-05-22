Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn in for Rush Today!

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/9403/steyn-in-for-rush-today

Send WhatsApp
Print

ImageProgramming note: Today I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

What's on the rundown for today's show? Well, I like to play my cards close to my chest, but we'll try to hit all the big stories roiling the fruited plain, including the Democrats' determination to impeach the President for, er, winning the presidential election. If you watched the second half of my interview with George Papadopoulos, you'll know there were tragic consequences to the Democrat-Deep State-media obsessions of the last two years. And, if you didn't watch it, well, you should. It's disturbing:

~We're in the midst of second birthday celebrations of The Mark Steyn Club, and I thank all our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 who've decided to re-up for another twelve months. Mary from Dean Martin's home town of Steubenville, Ohio:

So happy to be joining again for a wonderful third year!

Thank you, Mary. Glad to have you with us for what will be our best season yet. But in this season of subscription renewals we especially welcome new members. So please welcome to our ranks Bette from Massachusetts:

Should have done this sooner.

No, no, Bette. We're happy you took your time, chewed it over, batted it back and forth, and came to the decision you did.

If you're kind of halfway to maybe perhaps considering Bette's step, you can find more info on The Mark Steyn Club here.

~For more Steyn Club second anniversary celebrations, please see:

The Mark Steyn Show
with George Papadopoulos, part one

Steyn's Song of the Week
There's a Kind of Hush (All Over the World)
with Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits

On the Town
Non-Stop Nearly Number Ones

Clubland Q&A
Universal Exports is Hiring

Tales for Our Time
Jinns, RosiÃ¨res, and Prince Bob

A Clubman's Notes
Now We Are Two

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Tuesday, Mark continues his conversation with George Papadopoulos in part two of this special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

On Wednesday, Mark returns to guest host The Rush Limbaugh Show at noon Eastern Time.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. He Fought the Law - and He Won, Eventually
  2. Cry "Treason!" Again
  3. Failing Upwards
  4. Toe to Toe with Doris Day
  5. Iconed Out

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.