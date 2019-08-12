The Knee Generation

Today, Monday, I'm in New York for a week's worth of television hosting. This evening I'll be guest-hosting for Tucker on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for West Coasters at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

This morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Ainsley, Griff, Pete and my fellow Ontarian Janice Dean on the curvy couch - and I stuck around for the after-the-show show, too. It was a pleasure to be with them, notwithstanding the nuttiness of the news - from Joe Biden's softening corn-kernel lead at the Iowa State Fair to Manhattan prep school boys taking a knee at the Pan-American Games. As is traditional, the excitable pajama boys at Media-ite didn't care for the cut of my jib, without ever being able to articulate quite why:

Fox contributor Mark Steyn said that these protests were worse than the Colin Kaepernick protest. "I don't agree with what Kaepernick does, but he is playing for some local sports team against another local sports team. In this case, this guy has been specifically invited to represent the country." Steyn added that standing for the anthem is "the most basic thing you can do." He said that Imboden has chosen to "humiliate America on the international stage." He said that no one is going to listen to Imboden if he doesn't share enough with them to stand for the national anthem.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting and finishing with the latest installments in our current Tale for Our Time - my serialization of Jerome K Jerome's comic classic Three Men in a Boat, which has proved very popular with listeners. You can hear Part Fifteen here, Part Sixteen here and Part Seventeen here - and listen to more than two dozen other audio entertainments at our easy-access Netflix-style Tales for Our Time home page. My Clubland Q&A answered a host of questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet, on a slew of subjects from Brexit to white-male life expectancy to litigious transgenders. You can hear the full show here. Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date celebrated the all-time greatest Catholic movie made by two Jews, and our Sunday song selection featured George Shearing's lone but splendid contribution to the American Songbook. If you were otherwise occupied this weekend, we hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Tales for Our Time and much of our other content appears through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

See you back on't telly for a full hour, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.