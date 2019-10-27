A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 21-27

In this run-up to All Hallows' Eve, Mark will be here this evening with the first episode of a suitably spooky Tale for Our Time.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with our Song of the Week celebrating a Bacharach & David classic.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered the dismal state of the United Kingdom: Brexit, racist statues, and the human right of a transwoman to star in a porno.

Later that day Steyn checked in with Tucker Carlson to discuss the reluctance of no-name presidential candidates to fly with the peasantry.

~Tuesday was the fifth anniversary of the murder of Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the Cenotaph in Ottawa. It was also the bleak morning after of a grim Canadian election: Mark's analysis of the results was our most read piece of the week. On The John Oakley Show Steyn expressed a preference for Andrew Scheer's hologram over what purports to be the real thing. Click below to listen:

~Wednesday's edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a range of topics from misgendering with the peelers to peeling with Justin:

Mark's Mailbox is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here - and click here for three members-only events with Mark coming up in November.

~~Thursday's edition of Laura's Links put the infidel in infidelity. Later Steyn and Tucker Carlson celebrated Hillary Clinton's latest excuse for losing the 2016 election.

~On Friday Mark started the day at "Fox & Friends" talking among other things about Oxford University's ban on clapping in favor of "jazz hands". The Media Matters pajama boy was triggered by Steyn's entrance:

Regular Tucker Carlson guest host Mark Steyn walks on the Fox & Friends set to .@ladygaga's 'Applause.' pic.twitter.com/85j4qxVGJz â€” Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 25, 2019

You can see the full segment here. Later Mark guest-hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight", culminating with Steyn and Dan Bongino and the top three stories of the week:

~For our weekend movie date Mark looked at The Road to Wellville, a film about Kellogg's before it got on the road to Wokeville.

Much of what we do here each month, including Tales for Our Time, Steyn's Song of the Week and our Sunday Poem, we also do live and on water on our Mark Steyn cruises. We thank you for all your kind comments about last month's Alaskan voyage - and are thrilled that so many have already signed up for next year's Third Annual Steyn Cruise, with Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black and more. For more information, call +1 (770) 952-1959 if you're dialing from beyond North America - and, if you're calling from Canada or the US, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

Another week of print, audio and video delights at SteynOnline begins tonight with Steyn's Song of the Week and a brand new Tale for Our Time.