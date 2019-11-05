Not All Heroes Issue Late Fines

If this looks tasty, we're sorry to tell you it's an anti-Semitic cultural appropriation. Because it's 2019.

North America:

OMG Paul Ryan, how can we miss you if you just won't leave? You are useless. Worse than useless. This is pathetic. Hey Speaker Ryan, there's a call for you in the lobby on the 1990s Poseur Conservatives Start a Think Tank or News Aggregating Web Site Courtesy Phone. As well, why is there a clip of the light towers representing the Twin Towers in the video clip? When I see that, I think "losers", and "victims of terror" not "great ideas" or innovation. OK I'll stop now. Actually I won't because hello??? The logo-the Statue of Liberty's crown? As my buddy Kathy Shaidle always says: crappy poetry does not make a good immigration policy".

This is a very interesting read. "Mattress girl" gets red pilled. Read the whole thing.

Jew-hating shrew of Congress not keen to condemn the Armenian genocide.

Your betters in government and their central planning: Common Core high school grads are the worst prepared for college in 15 years.

Doing the Right Thing:

Catholic priest actually acts Catholic, denies Joe Biden communion. Good.

Toronto Librarian turns out to be a super, mega, ballsy Free Speech Heroineâ„¢.

Random:

Big Social Media is Evil: Australia suing Google due to small spying issue...

In which I'm cool with sharia punishment: Indonesian sharia hot shot made to play by his own rules.

Via Kathy Shaidle: the best Halloween costume ever? But seriously EVER EVAH EVAH EVAH????

Israel and Jews:

Grotesquely stupid Jews gotta keep on stupiding.

Holocaust education week begins in Toronto, local survivor describes how he can't remember his sister.

Palestinian students in America attend Holocaust survivor talk and (surprise) behave like bratty barbarian Jew-haters.

Jews and WWII: Britain's German born Jewish secret listeners helped win the war. And now look how their loyalty is being rewarded in Britain.

The surprising Jewish history of fish and chips.

Last Afghani Jew kicked out of Taliban prison for being too annoying. A man after my own heart. Great technique.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Jews encouraged to vote against Labour.

British people planning massive transfer of wealth out of UK in the event of a Corbyn victory.

A brief history of why Jews are wary of Corbyn.

The British Labour party members should be ashamed.

James Delingpole with Killed by Woke: The Grenfell Fire

Jihad:

Anyone here about this crazy Allahu Akbar thingy at the Vatican? And why are the "men" just standing around?

Toronto: local man arrested for vandalism of Sukkah, two men who don't look Amish try to get into local Toronto Yeshiva high school posing as cable repairman.

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Apple so woke!

Hey, Obama, thanks for coming out. A lot of otherwise sensible people were fawning over this clip, but not moi. One of the first things out of his mouth is the idea that yucky, right wingers "might" love their children! So, feh. Also, he seems to have lost his "ing"s again at the end of his verbs coz he's suchy a folksy guy if you know what I'm sayin'.

"The glorious victories of trans athletes are shaking up sports". I guess by "shaking up", they mean smashing up women and grinding them to a pulp so all good.

New Mexico so woke!

No, you utter imbeciles: Spongebob Squarepants is not a violent colonialist.

Live tweet thread of Meghan Murphy speaking at the Toronto Public Library.

Nothing crazy or mentally unstable here, no perverted agenda to groom and terrify or sexualize children....nothing to see here, move along.

Asthma sufferers must be thrown onto the burning, fetid pyre of multiculturalism for the good of the planet of course.

Really good: why Trudeau got away with blacking up.

Today in Satan..

Human Grace:

Rabbi brings together Christians, Muslims and Jews to the Vatican in support of the sanctity of human life.

Disabled artist illustrates entire children's book using his mouth to paint.

A baby with Down Syndrome is newly adopted and is all smiles for Mommy.

Single Dad and daughter create hairstyle tutorials for other Dads.

Cheer for the former homeless addict running the NYC marathon.

Adoption: "families don't have to match".

IDF Paratrooper is a pediatric therapy clown in his spare time.

Chabad couple builds NJ indoor village to help special needs kids and adults learn life skills.

"My job was to bury the dead."

Nurse adopts autistic adult so that he could get a heart transplant: "He had to come home with me." What a glorious human. Absolutely glorious.

Now away you go to comment! Let's hear what you think!

