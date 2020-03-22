A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 16-22

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~With the rampaging coronavirus rapidly draining all the jollity out of the world, Steyn decided to start the week with special guests Carol Welsman and Russell Malone, the Steyn Show band and a crackerjack song by way of Al Jolson and Puccini:

A live audience and a bunch of great musicians crowded onto a small stage: Make the most of it because who knows when such an event will be possible again.

~On Monday Mark did double duty on the airwaves. He started the day behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show, where the Chinese virus predominated. Afterwards, he joined Tucker Carlson to marvel at the Democrat presidential primary's increasing irrelevance to the challenges facing America. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another coronapocalyptic cavalcade. Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the "Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus" to the not unrelated question of whether diversity is our strength.

~On Wednesday Mark's Midweek Notebook explored the necessity of decoupling from China: it was our most read piece of a fast-moving news week.

~On Thursday Steyn's Corona Notebook surveyed who's been stricken by the virus, from the Deerfield Testicle Festival to the Holy Roman Emperor.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a range of Chinese virus topics. You can listen to the full show here.



~For a Covid-19 getaway break, Kathy Shaidle's weekend movie date revisited The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

~Our marquee presentation this week was the launch on Saturday of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time, and this tale is, alas, all too timely - from the author of Robinson Crusoe, Daniel Defoe: A Journal of the Plague Year. Episode Two airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week.