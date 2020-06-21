A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 15-21

Happy Father's Day to all our pops, papas and paters around the planet. We have a song for the season, and some poetry and reminiscences on Mark's weekend show.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark playing "Misty" for Clint, and with the conclusion of our latest Tale for Our Time - G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday. Click for the penultimate episode and for the grand finale - or for a good old binge-listen starting with Episode One please go here. Peter, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from England, says:

I loved the reading - thanks MS!

~Monday's Mark Steyn Show featured riotous commentary on the passing scene, plus municipal renaming for lazy mayors, Your Brit Wanker Copper of the Day, a poem for a land of empty plinths, and a word on Jean Raspail. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Tuesday Steyn marked the fifth anniversary of a certain New York property developer's descent of a Fifth Avenue escalator.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from a Michigan barber's victory to social media censorship.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured a civilizational fire sale of news and comment - plus the March of the Morons, the manhood of Macron, the first virus ...and P G Wodehouse, Bix Beiderbecke and Peter Frampton marching through Georgia.

Also on Wednesday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to contemplate the new republic of Chop's plans for a substitute Olympics. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Steyn considered Senator Tim Kaine's comments on America "creating" slavery: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show offered further thoughts on the bonfire of our civilization, plus a Father's Day surprise for Justin Trudeau, a penny for your racist thoughts, a word for the Royal Navy, Father's Day in New Hampshire and Bedfordshire, Dame Vera and Sir Paul, and much more. You can hear the full show here.

~For our Saturday screen date, Kathy Shaidle remembered her fellow Hamiltonian, interviewer par excellence Brian Linehan.

