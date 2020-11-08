A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 2-8

Programming note: Steyn's first media appearance after the dawn of "the Biden era" will be as far away as he can get from Washington - on Sky News' Kenny Report Down Under at 5pm Monday Oz Eastern Time. That's 6am GMT, if you want to work it out from there.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a plywood boom and the broader lessons of Sean Connery's masculinity. Steyn started thinking about things that happen once in a blue moon - and then joined a special pre-election Sunday edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Click below to watch:

Ah, but who had the last laugh?

~On Monday Mark pondered the prominence of Pennsylvania and who's having a good time on the stump.

~Tuesday's special Election Day midnight edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered incoming election results from New Hampshire and then, in the absence of any other real news, covered the GOP landslide of 1920, celebrated Calvin Coolidge's vice-president with Van Morrison and Engelbert Humperdinck, and dipped a toe in the original DC swamp.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

Later, Mark contrasted the political tea leaves from two New Hampshire hamlets, before covering Election Night live through the first calls of early states to Florida and Arizona to the shutdown of the count in the early hours.

~On the morning after the election night before, the nation woke to the strange small-hours ballot boosts to the Biden campaign.

Later on Wednesday Steyn swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to address the media's mystification at the evaporation of the "Blue Wave":

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from conservative rockers to Fauci's temper tantrum.

~On Thursday the Fifth of November Mark considered fake ballots, treason and plot.

~On Friday's weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark addressed what he considers the most brazen political heist in the democratic era, and its long deep roots in the corruption of American cities.

~On Saturday morning Joe Biden was proclaimed the 46th President of the United States.

After a rollercoaster of a week, our movie columnist Kathy Shaidle rounded things out with Kurosawa's High and Low.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Mark's Song of the Week - and continues with Steyn's Monday appearance with Chris Kenny on Sky News.