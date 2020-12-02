We Didn't Order These Sandwiches

Programming note: Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight this evening. Tune into Fox News at 8pm ET / 5pm PT to watch.

Greetings, fellow humans, and welcome back to another fresh batch of Laura's Links.

We got snow up here this week in the Great White North, so I'm freezing and we are still pretty much locked down all over the place. OH JOY OH BLISS. In news that will surprise absolutely nobody, I've still had it up to my wazoo with everything Covid, the great reset, and the vast number of other egregious and relentless day-to-day assaults on our liberty and sanity.

It's also been a very busy week in my regular, Non-SteynOnline-In-House-Jewish-Mother world (the off-the-internet) part of life. As a woman of a certain age, I'm very much in "sandwich generation" territory. My brother and I, each of us respectably blessed to be married to pretty nifty spouses for many years, joke about how a significant part of a long-lasting marriage seems to be the ability and capacity to eat the occasional, or even frequent, sh*t sandwich. Other (normal) people with more normal senses of humour might call this 'the art of compromise' or such other some other polite thing. But we Rosens, derived as we are from Polish peasant stock, get more to the point.

I guess it's more of a shtetl sensibility that we have running through our genes. Anyhoo, often you have to eat a small one of these sandwiches, or a a medium one. And yes, sometimes they are SUPER SIZED. And sometimes, as my brother says, if you're lucky, "you get an olive". All this to let you know that my own remarks this week are somewhat brief, but the links are jam-packed and I'm sure you'll find something, or a bunch of stuff, you like (or hate) below.

The Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him), served up a ton of great commentary over the past week. I can barely keep up with that guy, can any of you? He guest hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight TWICE, so do watch Thanksgiving in Lockdown and the American Shenanigan Express. He also did a special episode of The Mark Steyn Show for Thanksgiving, though the highlights for me were when Mark guest hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show on Monday and Tuesday this week. Full podcasts of the show are available in case you missed them live. Tuesday, Hizzzzzoner was on fire particularly about butch, anonymous conservatives. I just loved it. Listen to them both!

Enjoy, or not, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Thoughts on the Krakentastic press conference.

Waiting for Sidney.

I feel ya, buddy.

A pep talk from the great Kurt Schlichter.

Fighting words.

The lockdowns are serial killers. End them now.

The great "reset" that nobody asked for.

On the SCOTUS decision on religious worship as a microcosm of America.

Doctor who demanded mandatory masks pictured partying maskless with a bevy of maskless big-boobed babes in bikinis.

Liberals want you demoralized â€“ so don't be.

No it is not human to kill people like my little sister. Amen, sister.

"Schools were closed to stick it to Trump." Yup.

~

Israel and Jews:

This is just a random, kind of heartwarming story (in Hebrew and English) from a delegation of Emirati journalists on their trip to Israel. This crew went to the Kotel and a bunch of enthusiastic Kotel rabbis engaged with him and explained Tefillin. I guess I'm an emotional suck but I got all verklempt at this, thinking that the Abraham Accords really means something.

~

Evil, Barbarous, Communist China

Today in Satan...

~

Middle East:

The secret meeting that isn't really so secret anymore. Iran and Turkey must be pooping their pants. Again, this is a timely reminder that Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, has his name and photograph out there. As Mark helpfully prodded the gutless, "conservative" masses on Rush earlier this week, putting your name to your opinions and actions mean something.

Terrorists couldn't hide from Israel and Trump, but they sure will feel good with Biden.

~

Europe:

Italy's birth rate goes into Steynpocalypse demographic territory.

Marching for freedom in Marseille.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Behold: the freedom pass.

Meet the people who are ruining your lives.

Don't accept the garbage rules.

Stop destroying us.

"Your seat is at risk..." Exactly. This is the only language these bastards understand.

"Katie Hopkins on batsh&t, crazy Britain."

When life goes according to Douglas Murray's predictions.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

This, a thousand times this.

Long, but well worth your time. "Why I Had to Leave the Guardian". The Wokestapo is never satisfied.

~

Human Grace:

Never say never. Especially not to Eloise.

New York City, one year ago.

A Holocaust survivor shines a little bit of light in dark times.

"I'm a rebel."

"Connection and love lights up the brain."

True friends.

From the great Daniel Greenfield, this is old, but worth a read. I read it on Shabbat last week and it cheered me up considerably.

Happy 100th. They just don't make 'em like this anymore.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was or the election results that never will be.