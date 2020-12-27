A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 21-27

Programming note: Mark's in for Tucker this coming week between now and New Year. Please join him at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how Christmas week looked to Steyn:

~The se'nnight began with a festive classic from America's all-time great singing cowboy.

Later Mark concluded the first of our annual Christmas Tales for our Time - Three Wise Guys by Damon Runyon. Steyn Clubbers can enjoy the opening episode here, and the wrap-up here.

~On Monday Mark considered the rollout of the Corona vaccine. It was our most read piece of the week.

In the evening he read the second of our Damon Runyon Yuletide yarns, Dancing Dan's Christmas.

~Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show addressed the latest on lockdowns and 'lections ...and an unsettling pandemic of official government jokes. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with a bloody Christmas on the Adriatic - and Steyn talked latkes with Martha Stewart.

On Tuesday evening Mark launched our final seasonal Tale for Our Time - his own contemporary caper The Little Christmas Tree, inspired by a story Tucker sprang on him recently. You can hear him read Part One here, Part Two here, and the conclusion here.

~On Wednesday Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to chew over the left's latest assault on language. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from cancel culture to the angels among us.

~On Christmas Eve Steyn reprised his audio special on the story behind a song born 202 Christmas Eves ago - "Silent Night."

~On Christmas Day the Covid-constrained edition of The Mark Steyn Christmas Show presented nearly two hours of caroling and conversation with Mark and his guests from across the decades, including Randy Bachman, Martha Stewart, Dana, Everything But the Girl, and SiÃ¢n Phillips.

~On Boxing Day, we offered a Boxing Day bonanza with Mark and friends, and a quick tour of post-Christmas sales.

Later Mark covered for Kathy Shaidle on the movie beat and tipped his hat to those we lost in 2020, from Kirk Douglas and Sean Connery to vocal coaches and boom operators.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

