A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 25-31

This week the My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, joined Mark to discuss his vaporization from social media

~The week began with a song for Australia Day.

~On Monday, as Nancy Pelosi prepared to deliver America's first ever Article of Reimpeachment, Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. Click below to listen:

~On Tuesday, Steyn made a very short-notice return to the EIB Network. Among the highlights of the show was his interview with the My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, following his lifetime ban from Twitter:

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured Americans in London, Ontarians in Quebec and Frenchmen singing Australian. Mark hit all the top stories of the day, plus the bottom story of the day.

Later on TV he and Tucker reflected on the accelerating crackdown and the new "domestic terrorism" narrative. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from multiple masks to a blood-soaked Emmy winner.

There were significant developments in warm-monger Michael E Mann's eight-year vanity lawsuit against Steyn, including Mark's Motion for Summary Judgment. Among the sources quoted in that court filing was a blistering Steyn column on Mann's corrupt employer, Penn State University: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the hedge-fund hilarity, third parties here and there, popular votes and paper ballots, and where to go in a time machine1. You can listen to the full show here.

~Our Saturday movie column reprised Kathy Shaidle's take on Jean Renoir and La Grande Illusion.

~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for Our Time - the ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen, Part Seventeen, Part Eighteen, Nineteen, Twenty, and Part Twenty-One - or go straight for a good old binge-listen. Part Twenty-Two airs tonight.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with the latest episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four.