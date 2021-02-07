A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 1-7

Programming note: Mark will be hosting an hour of analysis and comment every night during the coming Reimpeachment Week. Please join him starting Monday at 7pm Eastern on Fox News Primetime.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark's first weekend omnibus edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

Later, as a huge blizzard prepared to wallop the Eastern Seaboard, he offered a song for the season.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered the end of international travel, the two-thousand-dollar lunch, and the Nannygate baby who's now America's China policy honcho: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show, Steyn contemplated the new Head of Reality Control, Euro-Canadian failure, and Covid Year Two. There was also a radioactive Last Call, and a serenade to soothe.

~On Wednesday Mark and Tucker chewed over disturbing developments on the free-speech front. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from fighting the Wokestapo to a duchess and the Holocaust.

~On Thursday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. He laid out the case for why we are now in a post-political world. Click below to listen:

~On Friday Mark sat in as host of America's must-see Tucker Carlson Tonight. Here's his opening monologue:

On the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark noted conservatism on hold around the globe and pondered the difference between rigging and "fortifying" the election. He also had a poem from Sir Walter Scott, a song from Cole Porter, and a missive from Steyn Clubber Tim Neilson.

~Our Saturday movie column reprised the late Kathy Shaidle's take on The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp.

~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for Our Time - the ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Twenty-Two, Part Twenty-Three, Part Twenty-Four, Part Twenty-Five, Twenty-Six, Twenty-Seven, and Part Twenty-Eight - or go straight for a good old binge-listen. Part Twenty-Nine airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with the latest episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four.