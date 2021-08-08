A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 2-8

Programming Note: Steyn's Song of the Week airs today on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with some strangely Bidenesque poetry and a brace of centenary showstoppers.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered the widening gulf between reality and the official narrative.

Later, on a related topic, Steyn swung by Tucker Carlson Tonight to sympathize with the Obamas on the sudden servant shortage on Martha's Vineyard. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet and played another round of Fauci vs Fauci.

~The live Wednesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show was another double-Covid mutation variant combining our Clubland Q&A with favorite Steyn Show features such as Your Oz Wanker Copper of the Day. Mark took questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on on a multitude of topics, and musically tipped his hat to a great guitarist and a voice stilled. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday, Mark launched a new summer series looking back at the month before 9/11: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later that day Tucker Carlson interviewed the Prime Minister of Hungary, and invited Steyn to offer his own thoughts.

~On Friday, in his ongoing series, Tal Bachman saluted an American professor who spoke truth to wokeness.

~On Saturday, our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade looked at contrasting views of family life, from a Broadway playwright and a Utah polygamist.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis offered William Powell and Myrna Loy ...but not as Nick and Nora Charles.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Burning Daylight, Jack London's full-length novel sweeping down from the Yukon in the Gold Rush to San Francisco in the Gilded Age, with this week an agreeable detour into horse-breaking. Click for Part Twenty-Two, Part Twenty-Three, Part Twenty-Four, Twenty-Five, Twenty-Six, Twenty-Seven and Part Twenty-Eight. Part Twenty-Nine airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

Mark has written the introduction for Marc Morano's invaluable new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. It's available (personally autographed by Steyn) direct from the Steyn bookstore, and also as part of a dynamite denialist double-bill.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a Last Call summer special remembering the Duke of Edinburgh, Larry King, Captain Tom, Rush and more.