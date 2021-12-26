A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 20-26

Tal and Randy Bachman joined Steyn on Christmas Eve for some live holiday favorites

Happy Boxing Day to readers around Britain and the Commonwealth. Happy St Stephen's Day to our European readers. And Happy First Sunday After Saturday to our American readers.

Mark will have a song for the season on Serenade Radio in the UK today at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet right here. Shortly afterwards he will be back at SteynOnline for a live Boxing Day Bonanza starting at 2pm Eastern.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how Christmas week looked to Steyn:

~The se'nnight began with Mark talking to composer Hugh Martin about a beloved Christmas classic.

Later Mark read the second of this year's Dorothy L Sayers Christmas Tales for our Time - an ingenious Peter Wimsey mystery called The Necklace of Pearls.

~On Monday Mark began a week of UK telly sitting in for Nigel Farage on GB News and covering topics from Covid to Quidditch. You can watch the full show here.

Afterwards Steyn launched our final seasonal Tale for Our Time - Washington Irving's account of a Christmas in Merrie Old England two centuries ago. You can hear Mark read Part One here, Part Two here, Part Three here, and the conclusion here.

~On Tuesday's edition of Farage Steyn focused the energy crisis, with world natural gas prices soaring and China snaffling much of it up. He also talked with Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits about a boffo idea for next year's Christmas Number One. You can watch the full show here.

Afterwards he joined his old Rush comrade Bo Snerdley (James Golden) on New York radio powerhouse to disccuss Eric Shagdwell's demand that the unvaccinated not be permitted to fly, and whether it's wise to leave your heart in San Francisco. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday's Farage Steyn considered the psychological state of our youth after two years of Covid, and the state of the church too. Click below to watch:

Afterwards he talked to one pastor who's decided to push back. You can watch the full show here.

~Thursday's show featured Harry Miller who was "investigated" by the police for his Tweets - and decided to shove it back down their gullets:

You can watch the full show here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Chinese penetration of Harvard to drag-queen penetration of Lutheran churches.

~On Christmas Eve Steyn did double-duty in audio and video. First up was a special live Yuletide edition of The Mark Steyn Show with old friends Randy and Tal Bachman providing live seasonal favorites along the way:

Later Mark offered a special Christmas Eve programme of lessons and carols with live performances by old friends of "Away in a Manger", "Once in Royal David's City" and many more. You can hear the full presentation here.

~On Christmas Day Mark presented his traditional Christmas cornucopia of songs and stories, movies and memories.

Later Rick McGinnis picked a special Christmas movie date: Barbara Stanwyck in Remember the Night.

Tales for Our Time is a special production for members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Boxing Day Bonanza. Please join us live at 2pm North American Eastern/7pm GMT.