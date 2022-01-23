A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 17-23

This week's Steyn Show guests included an inspirational West Virginian, Tori Yorgey. This coming The Mark Steyn Show airs every night at GB News.

Later today Mark will have a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

~The week began with a new and rather moving entry to Steyn's Sunday Poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

Later Steyn's Song of the Week featured one of the biggest selling records of the twentieth century.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered one Texas synagogue and the umpteenth example of "Let's pretend that the 37,893rd incident of Islamic terrorism is anything but Islamic terrorism": it was our most read piece of the week.

Later on Monday Mark hosted the first Clubland Q&A of 2022 taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on G-Men and jihad men and the broader state of America: You can listen to the full show here.

~On Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got together the old EIB band at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC to discuss woke corporations, the Royal Family and Governor Youngkin's first day on the job. Click below to listen:

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show concluded a rough day for British conservatism and a good one for Vladimir Putin, whose "minor incursion" into Ukraine Joe Biden more or less greenlighted. You can watch the full show here.

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show started with the news that Austria has just passed its mandatory vaccination law: Even as Covid fades away, the Covid regimes are intensifying their grip. Later in the hour Mark considered the bracing presidential candidacy of Éric Zemmour, raising yet again Le Grand Remplacement, and Joe Biden's relaxed attitude to Vladimir Putin. Click below to watch:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the alleged grooviness of locked-down life to whether a chair is more effective than a crack FBI team.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show offered an inspirational tale from West Virginia, a sobering overview of Covid Without End, and the first extended conversation with Lord Frost since he quit Boris Johnson's cabinet. Click below to watch:

~On Saturday Mark hosted a rare weekend edition of his Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various topics from civilizational collapse to Sinocentric pop songs. You can listen to the full show here.

For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Joel McCrea as Buffalo Bill.

