A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 24-30

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Throughout the week a huge, growing convoy of trucks from Canada's east and west coasts was proceeding toward a grand convergence at Parliament Hill in Ottawa. On The Mark Steyn Show, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, raised it on Monday's episode. And Mark himself opened both the Thursday and Friday shows with Canada's freedom truckers:

~In non-truck news, the week began with a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week featuring one of the late Marilyn Bergman's loveliest ballads performed by two of Mark's favorite guests, Carol Welsman and Russell Malone.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, aside from featuring the above-mentioned M Bernier, found Mark talking to Julian Assange's brother about a temporary reprieve from certain death in America's corrupt federal justice system, and to Naomi Wolf, a liberal feminist at odds with her sisters in the age of Covid. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show considered a UK Prime Minister under criminal investigation and a Finnish Interior Minister on trial for quoting the Bible. And Mark unveiled a new feature: Tomorrow's Conspiracy Theory Today. You can watch the full show here.

Also on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got together the old EIB band at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC for a brisk tour of topics from leftist "compassion" to the new Snow White. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved further into the Metropolitan Police's investigation of 10 Downing Street, invited Putin-targeted Bill Browder to game out Ukraine, and talked to Abigail Shrier about why so many girls want to be boys. You can watch the full show here.

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show featured John O'Sullivan on conservatives and the Covid, James Macpherson on Australia's selective butchness, and Peter Schweizer on the western politicians owned by China. Click below to watch:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the ongoing mass abuse of children to whether people who use the word "problematic" are problematic.

Thursday ended with Mark hosting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various topics from the US Supreme Court nomination to truckers against Trudeaupia. You can listen to the full show here.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show featured an NHS midwife taking the government to court over vaccine mandates, further analysis of the bizarre investigation into Boris Johnson's cake, and a welcome diversion with singer-songwriter Andy Kim of "Sugar Sugar" and "Rock Me Gently". Click below to watch:

~Our Saturday movie date found Rick McGinnis pondering the mini-genre of John Dillinger pics.

