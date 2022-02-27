A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 21-27

Programming note: Please join Mark for the audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs every Sunday on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - or 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the latest entry to Steyn's anthology of video poetry, to which, as Mark revealed later, a very slender Ukrainian connection. His Song of the Week was an American classic, and all too appropriate in these grim times.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up various aspects of Justin Trudeau's "emergency", including his deputy Chrystia Freeland's wish to make the "emergency" powers permanent: it was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Laurence Fox on England (if not, alas, the UK) abandoning its Covid regime. Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, explained his province's objections to the Trudeau "emergency", and bestselling novelist Lionel Shriver contemplated the most prosaic of all forms of societal collapse: we're broke. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show featured Globalist Open-Mic Night and Globalist Closed-Mic Night - plus John O'Sullivan on Putin's latest move, Naomi Wolf on Trudeau and treason, and Brendan O'Neill on the contrasting treatments of high-status protests and low-status protests:

Afterwards, Snerdley & Steyn got together the old EIB band at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC for a swift tour of Ukraine and other topics.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved further into Trudeaupian totalitarianism, with a preview of the state's plans for "digital ID" - and the Freedom Convoy's Tom Marazzo on what it's like to be unable to buy your kid's medicine because the government has frozen all your bank accounts:

~On Thursday, the largest country in Europe invaded the second largest country in Europe. Steyn discussed what this all means and where it's headed with historian David Starkey and Lieutenant-General Jonathon Riley:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, including the Totalitarian Mammy-Singer's climbdown from his emergency.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of the Russian attack and the dying west. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked one of Mark's favourites: Gene Tierney in Laura.

