A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 21-27

On The Mark Steyn Show this week eminent historian David Starkey joined Mark to correct the record on the British Empire and slavery.

To all our readers in the British Isles, Nigeria and a few other corners of the Commonwealth, Happy Mothering Sunday: Steyn has some songs for the season here.

Programming note: Please join Mark for the monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show later today. That's shortly after the audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs every Sunday on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm North American Eastern.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Song of the Week by a Russian ...no, wait, a semi-Ukrainian composer.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with, among other guests, demographer Paul Morland on the cruel symbolism of the present conflict - a war between two European nations mired in deathbed demography. Click below to watch:

Elsewhere in the hour, Steyn dealt with many other aspects of the new war: the war and China, the war and populism, and the war and bad poetry. You can watch the full show here.

~On Tuesday the Steyn Show opened with Kamala Harris's deep thoughts on the passage of time, after which Mark could barely rouse himself to talk corporate warfare, Covid cover-ups, and his personal appreciation for the comely figure of Lia Thomas:

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved deeper into some of the disturbing numbers to emerge from these last two years with New Zealand's Guy Hatchard:

Also among his midweek guests were Alexandra Marshall weighing old-school imperialism against the new globalism, and Sean Rayment on the Russian military. You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday, at the start of the war's second month, Steyn discussed how it's going for Putin and his friend Chairman Xi with Jonathon Riley and Gordon Chang. There was also a wide-ranging discussion with David Starkey on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's sad diminished tour of the Caribbean, its implications for the monarchy, and its dishonesty about slavery:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Ontario's facial freedom to Twitter's joke censorship.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of the current scene, especially in post-constitutional America. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Jules Dassin and Thieves' Highway.

The Hundred Years Ago Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Hundred Years Ago Show and Steyn's Song of the Week.

