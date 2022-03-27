A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 21-27

On The Mark Steyn Show this week eminent historian David Starkey joined Mark to correct the record on the British Empire and slavery.

~The week began with a Song of the Week by a Russian ...no, wait, a semi-Ukrainian composer.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with, among other guests, demographer Paul Morland on the cruel symbolism of the present conflict - a war between two European nations mired in deathbed demography. Click below to watch:

Elsewhere in the hour, Steyn dealt with many other aspects of the new war: the war and China, the war and populism, and the war and bad poetry. You can watch the full show here.

~On Tuesday the Steyn Show opened with Kamala Harris's deep thoughts on the passage of time, after which Mark could barely rouse himself to talk corporate warfare, Covid cover-ups, and his personal appreciation for the comely figure of Lia Thomas:

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved deeper into some of the disturbing numbers to emerge from these last two years with New Zealand's Guy Hatchard:

Also among his midweek guests were Alexandra Marshall weighing old-school imperialism against the new globalism, and Sean Rayment on the Russian military. You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday, at the start of the war's second month, Steyn discussed how it's going for Putin and his friend Chairman Xi with Jonathon Riley and Gordon Chang. There was also a wide-ranging discussion with David Starkey on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's sad diminished tour of the Caribbean, its implications for the monarchy, and its dishonesty about slavery:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Ontario's facial freedom to Twitter's joke censorship.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of the current scene, especially in post-constitutional America. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Jules Dassin and Thieves' Highway.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Hundred Years Ago Show and Steyn's Song of the Week.