A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 11-17

Happy Easter and Happy Passover to our readers around the world. Steyn will have a poem for the season for this bright Easter morn as the latest entry in his anthology of video poetry.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the first round of the French presidential election: Steyn assessed the politics - but also reminded us of the best of France. Anne-Élisabeth Moutet weighed in on The Mark Steyn Show.

~A new week of the Steyn Show began with Mark's take on the conviction of the "British" killer of a British MP. Click below to watch:

Also on the show were Andy Ngo on a dishonest public discourse, Mme Moutet on the French election, and Ben Habib on Imran Khan. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday the Steyn Show covered Cakegate plus the latest revelation of scientists' shenanigans, and Leilani Downing on defining a woman:

You can watch the full hour here.

Later on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got the old EIB band back together at New York's legendary WABC to discuss officialdom's utterly risible response to the day's subway shooting.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show presented Jasmine Birtles on inflation, Matthew Henderson on China, Alexandra Marshall on the ties that bind, and Kate Hoey on the Northern Ireland Protocol:

~On Maundy Thursday, Steyn hosted Rwanda's Maggie Mutesi to discuss Boris Johnson's plan to ship all illegal migrants to her country. Later, a blistering Ann McElhinney savaged Irish media coverage of an Islamic serial killer, Jonathon Riley assessed Nato's Nordic newcomers, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek considered God and globalism:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the abolition of biological sex to the ubiquity of corpulence.

~On Good Friday Mark hosted an Easter-minded Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from Trump's rivals to the need for truth. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Spencer Tracy in Broken Lance.

~Our marquee presentation was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time: the only venture into dystopian fiction by Anthony Trollope, The Fixed Period. Click for Part Eight, Part Nine, Part Ten, Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen and Part Fourteen - or go here for a big old binge-listen. Part Fifteen airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Sunday Poem and Steyn's Song of the Week.