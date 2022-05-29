A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 22-28

Per the UK's official BARB TV ratings, Mark and his GB News colleagues Dan Wootton, Nigel Farage and Simon Evans had a very good week versus Piers Morgan and TalkTV.

Happy Memorial Day weekend to our American readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the third stand-alone weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a Cole Porter classic introduced by Jimmy Stewart.

~On Victoria Day Steyn marked the fifth anniversary of the Ariana Grande jihadist bloodbath.

Later on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Alexandra Marshall's analysis of a "conservative" defeat in the Australian election. Click below to watch:

Also on Monday's show: Sue Cook on vaccine victims, Jasmine Birtles on the food supply, and Andrew Lawton live in Davos. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday's Steyn Show there was more from Davos, plus Peter Hitchens on the size of nations, Laura Perrins on lockdown lickspittles and Olga Matthias on a Yorkshire village about to be erased by "asylum-seekers":

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC New York to ponder the the news that doesn't make the papers.

~On Wednesday British media were agog at the Sue Gray Report into Boris Johnson's breaches of lockdown. Mark did his best to pretend to be interested:

Also on the show: another vaccine victim, Howard Griffiths; Natalie Winters on Wuhan's venture into the monkeypox; more from Davos with Andrew Lawton; and Harvey Proctor on a disgraceful copper who should have been out of public life years ago. You can watch the full hour here.

~Thursday's Steyn Show began with Mark and Toby Young on control of the masses and proceeded via Yasmine Mohammed on the "vibrant diversity" of migrant sexual assault to Leilani Dowding on Texas and the Internet:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from monkeypox to microchips.

~The worst news out of America this week was the schoolhouse massacre in Uvalde, Texas - an atrocity made worse by a total betrayal by local police. On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet mostly on law enforcement and their actions. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis went all Cuban revolutionary with Memories of Underdevelopment.

The Hundred Years Ago Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now beginning its sixth year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. We thank all our First Month Founding Members from May 2017 who've decided to re-up for a sixth year, and we hope others will want to do the same in the days ahead. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.