A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 5-11

On this week's Steyn Show , Mark talked to senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro about his arrest by five agents of the dirty stinking rotten corrupt FBI.

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a special Platinum Jubilee edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

~Mark's Monday Notebook previewed the no-confidence vote against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark interviewed Peter Navarro, the latest target of America's dirty stinking rotten corrupt "justice" system. Also in the line-up were vaccine widow Vikki Spit on why the government protects AstraZeneca but not the victims of AstraZeneca; Toby Young on what Boris Johnson should do now; and Peter Hitchens on the entirely useless British police. Click below to watch:

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC New York to ponder the January 6th "hearings" and a land where the wrong joke can end your career.

~On Wednesday's show we opened with Mark's Monkeypox update - and how Sudden Death Syndrome could cause your sudden death:

Also on the show: Kate Hoey on how the BBC flies the flag, and Alexandra Marshall on China's new Red Barons. You can watch the full hour here.

~Thursday's Steyn Show featured Jonathon Riley on the British nationals sentenced to death in Ukraine, vaccine victim Jules Serkin, the anti-social consequences of social distancing, and Hugo Vickers with a postscript on the Jubilee:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from the American banana republic to Justin Trudeau's unfriendly skies.

~On Friday Steyn marked the centenary of Judy Garland with Renée Zellweger's recent biopic and his acclaimed essay on the least worst of her husbands.

Also on Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet mostly on America's descent into banana-republic barbarism. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis considered various strands of the spaghetti western.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.