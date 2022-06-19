A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 12-18

On the Steyn Show this week, Mark was joined by Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Oddly enough, when Eva posted it to Twitter, she got canceled.

Happy Father's Day to our pops, papas and paters around the planet. We have a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show here.

~The se'nnight started with another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a truly beloved ballad for Steyn's Song of the Week.

~On Monday GB News marked its first birthday and it fell to Mark to kick off the channel's second year with a brand new week of Steyn Shows. Yasmine Mohammed considered the sudden outbreak of Islamic movie critics, Justin Bieber's facial paralysis stayed all our tongues, and Brendan O'Neill contemplated the post-democratic era. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday marked the fortieth anniversary of British victory in the Falklands - an unambiguously won war. Mrs Thatcher's former speechwriter John O'Sullivan joined Mark to discuss:

For the full interview, plus Kate Hoey on Ireland, Jamie Blackett on Scotland and John Bowe on smelling a Covid rat, please click here.

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC New York to ponder the rich fantasy life of Biden and the January 6th commission. You can hear the full show here.

~On Wednesday's show Neil Oliver joined Mark to muse on our sham democracy. Steyn also analysed the death of a village and the mutation of the monkeypox:

~Thursday's Steyn Show began with a case study in the contempt of the political class:

Two victims of the vaccine and an Ulster lawyer pushed back. Mark also discussed the coming crash with Leilani Dowding and Alexandra Marshall. You can watch the full show here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from open borders for them to digital handcuffs for you.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from sudden death to unsatisfactory sequels. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday picture date, Rick McGinnis considered a blockbuster movie theme and the film it has partially obscured.

