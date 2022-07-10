A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 3 - 9

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The se'nnight started with the Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show including a brand new Fourth of July installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the national holiday of 1922.

~ On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark's first guest was Samantha Smith, a survivor of Telford Britain's worst ever child gang-rape hell-hole (to date). The next day, Telford police paid her visit, telling her "When you go on GB News and say that child sex crimes are still happening in Telford, it's our duty to speak to you". Tomorrow Miss Smith will join Mark at 8pm BST on GB News to share what happened next.

~ Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with breaking news of the resignation of two senior Cabinet ministers from the British Government. Toby Young, Kate Hoey and Laura Perrins weighed in.

~ On Wednesday Mark kept his date with vaccine victims recording a special with guests Sir Christopher Chope and GB stars Dan Wootton, Michelle Dewberry and Neil Oliver. It is scheduled to air on GB News this coming Thursday at 8pm British Summer Time/ 3pm North American Eastern Time.

He also took time to reflect on his thoughts upon the occasion of Boris Johnson becoming prime minister three years ago in Mark's most read piece of the week.

~ Thursday's Mark Steyn Show closed out a day of political drama that saw Boris Johnson's lifelong dream of being the Churchill de nos jours come crashing to earth.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links observed that angry farmers are the new Canadian Truckers.

~ On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members around the world on The Interchangeability of Leaders. Tomorrow David Frost will answer a club member question re his future plans in an exclusive interview with Mark on GB News.

~ For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis considered Michael Caine and Zulu.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.