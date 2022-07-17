A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 10-16

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the century's jump back into the news bulletins of yore with the Hundred Years Ago Show, taking us from Petrograd to the Peach State, covering battles on the tennis court and the Irish Sea.

~On Monday, Mark hosted a live telly edition of The Mark Steyn Show, complete with an exclusive interview with Lord Frost about the Tory leadership race, plus Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the revolt of Dutch farmers and Samantha Smith on the wanker coppers of Telford.

~Mark was live from County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, taking in Orangemen's Day with Kate Hoey and Arlene Foster at Enniskillen Castle.

~On Wednesday, Mark presented a full-hour special devoted to Victims of the Vaccine, recorded before a live audience of vaccine victims and the vaccine-bereaved.

~SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her famous links on Thursday, with stories about overthrowing the overlords, the dangers of digital, and giddy globalists,

~Mark capped off the week Friday with another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on big-picture issues, such as the coming collapse of everything, and small local ones, such as house prices in Iowa.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on the cult Emilio Estevez sci fi/black comedy Repo Man.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.